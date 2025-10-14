Cavs Insider

Cleveland Cavaliers are about to start a marathon, not a sprint

The Cleveland Cavaliers have to be mindful of their depth and injuries this season.

Jeremy Brener

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland during media day at Rocket Arena.
/ Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Cavaliers are about to embark on a season that could see them hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy in June, but they have to make smart decisions in October and throughout the season in order to get there.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes the Cavs' biggest potential issue could come down to the amount of gas left in the tank.

"The Cavaliers seemed to make a major breakthrough last season, pushing their win total up to 64 (second-most in franchise history) and flashing championship-level two-way efficiency. Unfortunately, they started breaking down ahead of their postseason test and wound up getting knocked out of the conference semis for the second year in a row," Buckley wrote.

"Nothing Cleveland can do during the regular season will answer the biggest question about this core: whether it's a viable contender as currently constructed. If the Cavs empty the gas tank again, though, they'll deny themselves the opportunity to take that assessment.

"They're built to go as far as Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen can carry them. If those players are as hobbled as they were in the last playoff run—Mobley and Garland missed time, while Mitchell was clearly impacted by an ankle ailment—that won't be any farther than it has been."

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell brings the ball up court during the first half against the Chicago Bulls
/ Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Cavaliers have to put Finals in mind

There are two schools of thought when it comes to the endurance of a season. Either teams can take things one game at a time and try their all every night, or they can have the end goal in mind.

For the Cavs, a team fresh off of a 64-win campaign, they are allowed to adapt throughout the season with the goal of winning their second championship in franchise history and first in 10 years.

Injuries are already becoming part of the problem for the Cavs out of the starting gate. Darius Garland won't be ready in time for the start of the season, while Max Strus is also expected to miss a couple of months due to a Jones fracture in his foot.

The Cavaliers need to make sure they are healthy for a playoff run, because they weren't a year ago. If that means putting out their energy to win 54 games instead of 64, that may be what's needed.

Of course, the Cavs should try and win all 82 games, but there's no need to bend over backwards to go undefeated. Win as many games as possible while staying healthy so you can have a shot to win the whole thing.

