Darius Garland’s perfect fourth quarter powers Cavs to win over Pacers

The Cavaliers handed the Pacers their franchise record 13th consecutive loss Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 120-116.

Cleveland trailed Indiana 93-84 after three quarters but rallied to finish strong in the fourth, highlighted by Darius Garland scoring 14 points on a perfect 7-7 shooting from the field. Garland finished with a team-high 29 points and six assists as Donovan Mitchell took a rest night.

The Pacers have struggled all season without Tyrese Haliburton and have the worst record in the NBA. The Cavs getting this win was expected, but not in such close fashion.

“Our first three quarters need to be like our fourth,” Garland said postgame. “We need to play with the same intensity as we do in the fourth, play defense, rebound the ball and keep pushing the pace throughout the entire game.”

How the Cavs beat the Pacers Tuesday night

Cavs bigs Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley were also key factors in the win, both getting physical in the paint and delivering down the stretch when it mattered.

Jarrett Allen finished with 19 points, 12 boards, four assists and two steals.

Evan Mobley tallied 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. He recorded his fifth straight game with at least three blocks, tying his career long for most consecutive games with 3 or more blocks (2023).

Craig Porter Jr. continued his versatile contributions off the bench, becoming the fourth player in Cavs history (first off the bench) to finish with at least eight points, nine rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and two steals (LeBron James, Larry Nance, Brad Daugherty).

He is just the second player with those numbers off the bench in NBA history (Baron Davis).

Porter Jr. had a big block in the fourth quarter with two minutes to play and Cleveland clinging to a six-point lead.

"A lot of times when we switch, and me just having a knack for being a help defender I can read those plays ahead of time and kinda get in the lane" the Indiana native said.



Dean Wade left the game in the first half with a left knee injury. Jaylon Tyson had a quieter night than usual, playing through an illness and only notching three points.

The Cavaliers improve to 21-17 and will be back in action on Thursday as they travel to Minneapolis for the first game of a back to back battle with the 23-13 Minnesota Timberwolves.