Darius Garland admits he studied film of rival point guard this offseason
Despite the rumor mill on Darius Garland’s future with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the All-Star guard is still working on himself as a player.
Garland continues to get his mental reps in as he works on his strategic aggressiveness, despite reports that he could be headed to the Sacramento Kings, which are interested in acquiring his services.
Garland is currently under contract for three more seasons, making $39.4 million next year, followed by $42.2 million and $44.9 million for the following two years.
But, define strategic aggressiveness, you say? Well, the 25-year-old isn’t satisfied with a strong season where he averaged 20.6 points, 6.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals on 45.3 percent shooting from the field and 40.1 percent from three.
Garland wants more, after his season was cut short in the postseason with a toe injury that required surgery. Before that, the skilled point guard was a significant factor in the Cavaliers' Eastern Conference-best 64 wins.
But make no mistake: his injury was a hammer blow to the Cavs. He is expected to miss the start of the season.
Garland has been taking part in light training sessions before the start of the regular season on October 22 against the New York Knicks, but in a recent interview, he has been focused more on his mental game than his on-court game. And he was particularly interested in studying one player.
“I wasn't able to be physically on the court as much as I wanted to,” Garland said.
“I really just dived into film over the last couple playoff appearances. I watched a lot of Steph Curry this summer, from his first couple of Playoff appearances to his MVP and championship appearance.
So, I was trying to see the difference between what he was doing. That and a lot of, a lot of mental reps this summer, for sure.”
When asked what Darius had learned from the NBA’s leading three-point marksman, Garland focused less on Curry’s obvious strength from beyond the arc, but more on how he conducted himself around the court and what kind of aggression he used when the ball was in his hands.
“He was super aggressive,” Garland explains.
“Steph was super aggressive when I was watching. Early on in his first couple of appearances, he wasn't; he was more passive, he was trying to get everybody involved a lot more.
“Then, when he started feeling himself a little bit, the MVP status, he was really getting to it. So just showing the different sides of his aggressiveness.”
So, perhaps Cavs fans can expect a more aggressive Garland when he returns to the floor.