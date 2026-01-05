Kenny Atkinson confesses alarming reason for why Cavs lost to Pistons

Another game Cleveland is without all four of their best players is another loss for the Cavaliers.

This time it was center Jarrett Allen who missed Cleveland's most recent game against the Detroit Pistons Sunday afternoon due to illness. The Cavaliers were defeated by the Detroit Pistons without Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris, or Caris LeVert. Cleveland ended up only losing the game by four points, but the game was winnable. The Cavaliers were up by nine points at the end of the first quarter and we're in a battle until the end.

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson spoke to the media following the loss to the Pistons Sunday afternoon discussed what factors separated his team from the opposition.

Detroit was much more physical

The Detroit Pistons had a win-loss record of 25-9 and had the No. 2 ranked defense in the NBA. Detroit also leads the NBA in fouls per game. They're known to be a physical team. Atkinson felt Detroit's physicality was something they could not match.

"Their physicality hurt us. They got their hands on you. They're handsy. I felt like we had a tough time getting an advantage tonight and credit to them, they guard the heck out of the ball." Kenny Atkinson

Detroit committed six more fouls than the Cavaliers. The Pistons fouled 24 times to the Cavaliers 18. The Cavaliers backcourt duo of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell combined for 46 points while both of them shot over 46% from the field. Garland failed to make any of his seven three-point attempts.

Kenny Atkinson breaks it down

Atkinson went into detail about how exactly Detroit's defensive gameplan affected the outcome of the game and the ways Cleveland tried to score.

"They're physical as heck in pick and roll. I feel like we weren't getting that for us. They stood us up a lot. When we're not getting those paint touches, it makes it hard on your offense you know, they're not sucking in, we're not getting the kick outs." Kenny Atkinson

Atkinson is indirectly crediting players like Paul Reed and Isaiah Stewart for keeping Cleveland's primary scorers from outside of where they're comfortable, which is the paint. Forward Evan Mobley scored 15 points, but shot under ten times from the field for just the third time since November 28. Mobley also scored two of his three three-point shots. Detroit outscored Cleveland in the paint 40 to 30.

Detroit ranks No. 2 in points score in the paint. Cleveland, despite their two-big lineup of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, ranks No. 17 in points scored in the paint. Atkinson also described issues with the current bench rotation and how it needs to be addressed.

"We gotta look at it. Obviously wasn't the right combination. The bench play hurt us tonight" Kenny Atkinson

The Cleveland Cavaliers play next against the Indiana Pacers inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse this Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. Eastern on FanDuel Sports Network and NBA League Pass.