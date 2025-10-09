Is this a make-or-break season for the Cleveland Cavaliers core four?
Last season the Cleveland Cavaliers put together a monster regular season, finishing the year 64-18. The core four players were clicking on all cylinders, and it felt like the team could be special.
Then came the postseason. The Indiana Pacers shocked the Cavs, knocking them out in the second round of the playoffs.
This has been a trend for the Cavaliers. The lights have been too bright, and the Cavs exit the playoffs early.
This lack of success has had critics bring constant pressure on the Cavaliers’ core four.
There has always been a question mark on just how the spacing between Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen affects the offense. There is always belief that Allen’s presence has limited Mobley’s development, forcing him to play forward instead of his natural center position.
Donovan Mitchell has been questioned on his ability to keep teammates involved during the postseason. While his production stays consistent during the postseason, there has always been a notable dropoff in his teammates. Many argue that Mitchell’s ball dominance during the biggest games keeps his teammates cold when they’re needed.
Darius Garland has been criticized for his play in the biggest moments. While he has had clutch moments in the regular season, he notably vanishes in the playoffs.
The Cavs have had high expectations over the past three seasons with this core, but so far, have only won two first round series.
During the offseason, Garland and Allen were both involved in trade rumors. The front office opted to keep the team together, but it feels like time is running out for this core.
This year, the path seems clearer than ever. Other teams in the east are dealing with major injuries. The Pacers will be without Tyrese Haliburton all season long, and the Celtics will be without Jason Tatum.
The Bucks took a step back on paper, losing Damian Lillard. That leaves just a few teams that feel like real contenders in the east.
Two of the contenders, the Magic and the Pistons, are young teams. Don’t get it twisted, they are still real contenders, but the Cavaliers started their rebuild before them, they should be able to reach the finals first.
That leaves just one team, a team that has been a real thorn in the Cavs side over the past few seasons, the New York Knicks.
The Knicks had a solid offseason, including bringing in one of the best 6th men in the league, Jordan Clarkson.
Meanwhile, the Cavs had an offseason full of reshuffling depth pieces. Lonzo Ball was brought in a trade that sent away Isaac Okoro. Thomas Bryant and Larry Nance Jr. were brought in to address a glaring hole as backup big. Killian Hayes brings some potential, along with Tyrese Proctor, who the Cavs drafted in the second round.
Combined with De'Andre Hunter, Jaylon Tyson, Dean Wade and Sam Merrill, it feels like all the pieces are there. Add in coach of the year Kenny Atkinson.
On paper, this team should be able to beat the Knicks or any other team who poses a challenge.
The biggest thing Cleveland has to deal with this year are injuries. Darius Garland will miss time to begin the year, and Max Strus will likely miss the first half of the season. Even the newly acquired Ball is expected to be on limited minutes early in the season.
This doesn’t give the Cavs too much time to gel together. Luckily, most of the core has already had plenty of time together.
The Cavs will have to rely on some depth pieces early on. Ball and Craig Porter are expected to take reps at point guard in Garland’s absence. Mitchell will also get more experience handling the ball.
The injuries could be a blessing for the healthy players though. As mentioned, it helps Mitchell develop as a ball handler. Mobley will likely handle the ball more this season too. Other guys get gain experience before the postseason.
The Cavaliers are also well over the second apron. They are spending the second most money this season. Results are needed to justify that spending.
It doesn’t feel like there are many moves left to be made in Cleveland. It’s now up to the star group to make it work with the team around them.
If the Cavaliers’ core doesn’t figure it out this season, at least giving it a real run in the playoffs, don’t be surprised to see the core broken up in the offseason.