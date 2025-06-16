Cavs Insider

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Realistic NBA Draft Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers should target this type of player in the NBA Draft.

Sep 14, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman during an introductory press conference at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers don't have a first-round pick in this year's NBA Draft. However, the Cavaliers do have an opportunity to add multiple prospects to the organization with a pair of second-round picks.

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report recently predicted the Cavaliers would target "high-floor, older prospects" with their second-round picks.

"The Cleveland Cavaliers are just beginning their five-year draft pick commitment to the Utah Jazz stemming from the Donovan Mitchell trade," wrote Swartz.

"The Cavs should be eyeing older, play-now college prospects who can fill out the end of the bench and eat up minutes when called upon. Players like Kentucky center Amari Williams or West Virginia point guard Javon Small could be options."

The mindset that Swartz projects the Cavaliers to have is the exact one Koby Altman, and the front office should have on draft night.

Cleveland is in win-now mode and should prioritize adding players who can help them immediately rather than focusing on project players who may never pan out at the NBA level.

Swartz mentions Williams and Small as possible options, but Villanova's Eric Dixon and Alabama's Grant Nelson would also fit that mold.

The Cavaliers have even conducted pre-draft workouts with Dixon and Nelson, which could shed some light on what the front office is thinking heading into the draft.

The NBA draft is always full of surprises and shocking moves. However, as Swartz predicts, the Cavaliers should play it safe and select prospects with a high floor who can help them win right now.

