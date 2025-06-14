Cavaliers Insider Reveals Potential Trade Issues With This Veteran Forward
Despite finishing with the 2024-25 season with the best regular season since 2009, the Cleveland Cavaliers will have an uphill battle heading into the 2025 NBA offseason.
One of the main issues the franchise will encounter this summer will be the cap situation, as the Cavs are currently $17 million over the first apron tax and roughly $5 million over the second apron. While some fans and media members want to see the team trade away key pieces of the "core four", there are multiple ways Cavaliers' president Koby Altman can free up money, such as trading forward Isaac Okoro.
However, Cleveland.com writer Chris Fedor does not believe that there is much of a market for the former 2020 first round pick. In an episode of the Wine & Gold Talk podcast, Fedor claimed that Cleveland is having a hard time finding anybody to have legitimate interest in Okoro.
“This front office is canvassing the NBA right now and figuring out what’s possible for them this off season," Fedor said. "From everything that I’m told, they’re having a hard time finding anybody that has legitimate interest in Isaac Okoro, unless Isaac also comes with some kind of sweetener from the Cavs, some kinds of assets attached to his contract."
Luckily, Fedor believes that Okoro can be featured in a trade package with another player in order for the Cavaliers to clear his contract.
"Because I think there are teams out there that are looking at Isaac, and they’re saying, ‘We’d be doing you a favor by taking on his contract. So make it worth our time to do that. Make it worthwhile for us to do that. Give us future second round picks. Go find a first round pick somehow that you can trade to us, along with [Okoro]. Then we’ll help you out,” Fedor stated.
Throughout his five seasons in Cleveland, Okoro has been unable to find his true role with the team. The former Auburn standout has averaged 8.2 points and 2.1 assist per game during his time with the team, but has also seen a steady decrease in his playing time since his rookie season.
If Cleveland does manage to find a team willing to take on Okoro's contract, it would put the franchise at roughly $4 million above the first apron tax and $7.5 million under the second apron tax.
