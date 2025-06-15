Does Trading Isaac Okoro Make Sense for The Cleveland Cavaliers?
While the Cleveland Cavaliers may still run back the core four next season, there's a very real possibility that some of the Wine and Gold's role players could be on the move this offseason.
One player who has recently popped up in trade rumors is former top-five pick Isaac Okoro.
However, does trading Okoro make sense for the Cavaliers?
In many ways, yes, and here's why.
To start, Okoro has established himself as a quality 3-and-D rotation player.
He's always been one of the NBA's best defenders since he entered the league, and his outside shot has really come along since being drafted. Okoro shot 37.1 percent from behind the arc last season on 2.7 attempts a game.
However, Cleveland's rotation has become crowded, and while depth can be beneficial, Okoro's role continues to decrease with De'Andre Hunter, Max Strus, and, in some cases, Dean Wade ahead of him in Kenny Atkinson's rotation.
Okoro only averaged 19.7 minutes per game last season, the least amount in his career by a significant margin.
There is also the financial aspect to consider.
The Cavaliers' position as a second-apron team heading into next season is one of the biggest narratives of the offseason.
Perhaps ownership is okay with Cleveland being this deep in the luxury tax, but if the front office is looking to shed payroll, trading Okoro makes a ton of sense.
The forward will make $11 million during the 2025-26 season, and moving on from his contract could give the Cavaliers a ton of financial flexibility moving forward.
Okoro has played a key part in Cleveland's rebuild and has left his mark on the franchise.
However, considering his diminishing role on the team and relatively large contract for Cleveland's standards, it would make sense for the Cavaliers to move on from him heading into next season.
