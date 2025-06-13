NBA Insider Gives Update On A Potential Cavaliers, Kevin Durant Trade
One of the top storylines in the NBA world over the last week has been where and when Kevin Durant will be traded from the Phoenix Suns.
KD may not be in the prime of his career, but he's still a former MVP, three-time champion, and one of the best scorers in the game. He would be an immediate upgrade for whatever team acquires him.
However, it doesn't appear that Durant will be wearing a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey next season.
Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported the Cavaliers "are not interested" and "are a definite no on" trading for Durant.
It's not too surprising that the Cavaliers aren't reaching out to the Suns about a possible trade for Durant.
Phoenix would likely ask for one of Cleveland's young, valuable assets, such as Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, or one of the Cavaliers' few available draft picks.
There have been some trade rumors surrounding Garland this offseason, but it's hard to see Koby Altman willing to give up Mobley in any trade.
There's also the financial piece to a potential Cavaliers-Suns trade.
While nothing is unimaginable in the NBA, the Cavaliers being a second-round team would make it nearly impossible for Cleveland to put together a package for Durant.
It would be amazing to see what Durant could do alongside Donovan Mitchell, but it doesn't appear that this duo will come to fruition any time soon.
