Cavaliers' Trade Idea Sees Cleveland Get Involved in 3-Team Deal
With limited options to improve their roster this offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers might have to get creative to improve their depths on the margins. Well, in a trade proposed by Schuyler Callihan at Charlotte Hornets on SI, the Cavaliers get involved as a third team in a deal between the Hornets and the Phoenix Suns that ends up improving Cleveland's roster.
Here's the trade Callihan proposed, which would have the Cavaliers sending swingman Isaac Okoro to the Hornets:
While it might be a tough pill to swallow saying goodbye to Okoro, who Cleveland drafted fifth-overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, this move would benefit the Cavaliers for several reasons.
On the court, swapping Okoro for swingman Cody Martin would be a step back defensively. However, considering that Martin averaged 6.8 points on 41.8% shooting last season and has a history as a consistent perimeter threat, it would be an offensive upgrade that would thrive in Kenny Atkinson's three-point heavy system.
Heading into the 2025 NBA Draft, meanwhile, getting the No. 33 pick from Charlotte is essentially getting a late first-round selection, which would allow Cleveland to add cheap, cost-controlled depth to their roster. Prospects like Maxime Raynaud, Tyrese Proctor, or Kam Jones could all be available at 33 and, more importantly, can make an immediate impact for the Cavaliers.
Finally, moving Okoro for Martin and the No. 33 pick would also help create financial breathing room for Cleveland. Due to the NBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), the Cavaliers are limited financially due to being in the second luxury tax apron.
This trade would create $1.1 million in space for Cleveland. While that still isn't enough to get them out of the second apron entirely, it's a step in the right direction towards bigger moves the Cavaliers have to juggle this summer.