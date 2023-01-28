Cleveland Falls To Thunder On The Road

The Cleveland Cavaliers Fall To The Oklahoma City Thunder with a final score of 100-112.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will head back home from their road trip winning one of three. They played their final game on Friday and were beaten by the Thunder 100-112.

The Cavs really struggled with their three-point shooting against Oklahoma City. They shot just 27 from behind the arc while the Thunder were able to knock down 10 of the 18 threes they took.

Oklahoma City also showed up when it mattered. The two teams continued to go back and forth throughout the entire game but then the fourth quarter came around. The Thunder outscored the Cavs by 12 points in the final frame which ended up being the difference maker.

Cleveland's three-point defense continues to be an issue for the Cavs and now they are struggling with making them. This is not a recipe for sustained success.

Cleveland did have a few impressive individual performances from Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Garland finished with 31 points and 13 assists. Mobley continues his streak of great basketball by scoring 23 points.

Neither of these performances was good enough to lead to a win though.

On the other end, the Thunder got an All-Star performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He lit up the Cavs' defense and scored 35 points and shot 37 percent from the field.

Cleveland needs to figure out a way to shut down star players such as SGA.

The Cavs are back in action on Sunday night when they return home to take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

--------

You may also like:

Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status Against The Thunder

This Is What Donovan Mitchell Said After Learning He Was An All-Star Starter

Cleveland's Birthday Boys Ballout Against The Rockets

Cavs Get Right In Blowout Win Over The Rockets

Donovan Mitchell Named An NBA All-Star Starter

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN