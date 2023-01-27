This Is What Donovan Mitchell Said After Learning He Was An All-Star Starter

Donovan Mitchell stayed humble after becoming an All-Star Starter and credited his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates and coaches.

Even though Donovan Mitchell did not play on Thursday night against the Houston Rockets, he did get some great news before the game got started.

He learned that he had been voted to represent the Cleveland Cavaliers and Eastern Conference as a starter in the year's All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. This is Mitchell's four All-Star selection and first with the Cavaliers.

This is what Mitchell had to say about being selected as a starter:

"It's one of those things that you're appreciated by your peers, the media, and also the fans. So I appreciate the fans for voting me in and getting me in there. You know, it's just the level of play, like I said, I wouldn't be here without my teammates and without my coaches allowing me to be who I am and we got some work as a group to continue to get to where we want to get to. But as far as me this is a great benchmark to have and hopefully continue to stay here for the rest of my career and keep on winning.

Mitchell is always humble and that shows as he thanks his teammates and coaches. But the reality is that he more than deserves the nod of being an All-Star starter.

He's played like one of, if not the best, shooting guards in the NBA this season, and Mitchell's talents should be highlighted on the big stage.

Mitchell doesn't want to go to Utah alone though. After the game he had this message:

There's still a chance that Darius Garland will be in the All-Star Game as a reserve. Now we just have to wait and see whether he makes it or not.

