Former Cavaliers' Head Coach Paul Silas Passes Away

Former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Paul Silas passed away, his family announced on Sunday morning. He was 79-years-old. The Cavs also posted a tribute to Silas on Twitter.

Silas coached the Cavaliers from 2003-2005 and was LeBron James' first coach when he arrived in the NBA as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. He compiled a coaching record of 387-488 including a 69-77 mark in two seasons at the helm of the Cavs.

He began his career as a head coach with a three-year stint leading the then-San Diego Clippers starting in 1980. He also spent time as a head coach with the Charlotte Hornets, the New Orleans Hornets, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Charlotte Bobcats.

His family announced Silas' death through the Houston Rockets, where Silas' son, Stephen, is a head coach. The younger Silas will be taking a leave of absence in the wake of his father's death.

The Rockets are hosting Milwaukee on Sunday night. It was not immediately clear how long Stephen Silas would be away from the team; the Rockets were planning to have John Lucas lead the team on an interim basis.

Silas was a member of three NBA championship teams as a player and was a two-time All-Star. He played his college ball at Creighton, averaging 20.5 points and 21.6 rebounds in three seasons.

He was voted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

Tributes for Silas poured in all morning on social media as many in the Cavaliers' organization and outside members of the media expressed their condolences for the former head coach.

