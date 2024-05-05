As They Fight to Face Celtics, Cavaliers Star Out for Game 7 vs. Magic
On Friday, the Orlando Magic saved their season and continued the trend of the home team holding serve in their first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The hosts' 103-96 win at the Kia Center forced a Game 7 on Sunday, with the winner advancing to face the Boston Celtics. That Eastern Conference Semifinals series will start on Tuesday at TD Garden.
But while the Celtics' second-round schedule is known, one of its potential opponents received a devastating blow entering Sunday's matchup.
According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, the Cavaliers have ruled out Jarrett Allen for a second straight game due to a rib fracture.
The former All-Star center averaged 17 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and one block per contest in the four games he suited up for in this series.
Further Reading
Kristaps Porzingis Discusses Target Date to Rejoin Celtics' Playoff Run: 'Doing Everything I Can'
Jayson Tatum Details How Celtics Combatting Opponents Trying to Out-Tough Them
Maturity a Source of Confidence for Celtics: 'We're Graduating'
Celtics Discuss Added Significance of Eliminating Heat: 'Wanted to Play Miami'
The Latest on Celtics' Center Kristaps Porzingis' Calf Injury Timetable
Derrick White Praises Teammates for Career Night: 'Credit Goes to Them'
'Burned Inside': Kristaps Porzingis Bounces Back from 'Worst Game as a Celtic'
Celtics Right the Wrongs of Game 2 to Take 2-1 Lead Over Heat
Jayson Tatum Discusses First-Career Playoff Triple-Double: 'A Beautiful Game'