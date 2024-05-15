Cavaliers Starter Guard Expected to Miss Game 5 vs. Celtics
On Wednesday night at TD Garden, the Celtics have a chance to punch their ticket to a third consecutive appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals. It would be their sixth time on that stage in the last eight years.
Doing so may not require them to go through Donovan Mitchell. According to Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the five-time All-Star is not expected to play in Game 5 in Boston.
Mitchell missed the Cavaliers' 109-102 loss on Monday due to a left calf strain he suffered in the fourth quarter of Cleveland's Game 3 defeat on Saturday.
It would also be surprising if Jarrett Allen suits up. The former All-Star center has not played since Game 4 in the first round against the Magic due to a rib contusion.
Caris LeVert is also questionable for Wednesday's contest due to a bone bruise in his left knee. He produced 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block in Game 4.
For the Cavaliers to extend this series, they'll need another big night from Darius Garland, who generated 30 points and seven assists on Monday. That tied him with Kyrie Irving and World B. Free for the most playoff performances with at least that level of production in franchise history. LeBron James did it 52 times in the postseason while with Cleveland.
"Credit to Garland; he played with so much more intensity, so much more pace, and stuff like that; he hit some tough shots," Jaylen Brown told Inside The Celtics while discussing what he liked about Boston's crunch-time defense in a Game 4 victory where simple adjustments sparked a stifling performance at that end of the floor for the visitors.
For Brown, a win against what is likely a depleted Cavaliers team on Wednesday would mean he's reached at least the Eastern Conference Finals six times in his eight-year career. For Jayson Tatum, it would represent his fifth time in the NBA's final four in his seven years in the league.
Further Reading
Simple Changes Spark Stifling Second Half Defense in Celtics' Game 4 Win vs. Cavs
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Still Shaking Off Criticism While Growing as Leaders
Jrue Holiday Delivers 'Masterclass' in Game 3 Win vs. Cavs
Jayson Tatum Breaks Out of Scoring Slump That Never Defined Him: 'Underappreciated'
Celtics Discuss 'Unacceptable Performance' in Game 2 Loss to Cavs
Derrick White Discusses Joining Elite Company in Game 1 Win vs. Cavaliers
Jaylen Brown Leads Celtics to Tone-Setting Win in Game 1 vs. Cavaliers
Kristaps Porzingis Discusses Target Date to Rejoin Celtics' Playoff Run: 'Doing Everything I Can'