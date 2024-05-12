Cavaliers Welcome Back Key Rotation Member for Game 3 vs. Celtics
Starting center Jarrett Allen is again inactive due to a fractured rib, sidelining him for Game 3 of this Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the Celtics and Cavaliers. The former All-Star has not played since Game 4 in the first round against Orlando.
However, Cleveland, coming off a 118-94 win in Game 2 in Boston, also received good news on the health front.
Dean Wade, out due to a knee injury since Mar. 10, is available for Saturday's matchup vs. the Celtics.
The six-foot-nine forward converted on 39.1% of his 3.7 three-point attempts in the regular season. He also led the Cavaliers on a 22-point fourth-quarter comeback against Boston in March, erupting for 20 points in the final frame.
As for the Celtics, only Kristaps Porzingis, who's dealing with a soleus strain in his right calf, is inactive.
The visitors will start Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Al Horford.
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Isaac Okoro, and Evan Mobley comprise the first five for the hosts.
Game 3 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST.
