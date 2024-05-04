A Look at Celtics' Full Schedule for East Semifinals vs. Cavaliers or Magic
On Wednesday night at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics started the Miami Heat's summer vacation, delivering a 118-84 haymaker to knock their conference rival out of the playoffs.
After applying the finishing touches on their 4-1 series win, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown expressed what eliminating the team that did the same to them in last year's Eastern Conference Finals and has given them more postseason trouble than any other meant to them.
While the Celtics now wait for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic to settle who's advancing and who's joining the Heat on vacation, Boston knows its entire schedule for its Semifinal series, regardless of opponent.
If the Cavaliers beat the Magic on Friday night at the Amway Center in Orlando, they'll be at TD Garden for Game 1 against the C's on Sunday. That matchup would tip off at 1:00 p.m. EST.
Game 2 would be on Tuesday, with the series moving to Cleveland for Game 3 on Saturday.
If the Magic force a Game 7, Boston would host the winner on Tuesday night at 7:00 EST. Game 2 would take place on Thursday, and Game 3 would be on Saturday.
Here's a look at the entire schedule, including tip-off times, accounting for the different possibilities in the first-round series between the Cavaliers and Magic.
Further Reading
Jayson Tatum Details How Celtics Combatting Opponents Trying to Out-Tough Them
Maturity a Source of Confidence for Celtics: 'We're Graduating'
Celtics Discuss Added Significance of Eliminating Heat: 'Wanted to Play Miami'
The Latest on Celtics' Center Kristaps Porzingis' Calf Injury Timetable
Derrick White Praises Teammates for Career Night: 'Credit Goes to Them'
'Burned Inside': Kristaps Porzingis Bounces Back from 'Worst Game as a Celtic'
Celtics Right the Wrongs of Game 2 to Take 2-1 Lead Over Heat
Jayson Tatum Discusses First-Career Playoff Triple-Double: 'A Beautiful Game'