Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla Gives Injury Update on Big Man Robert Williams

The Boston Celtics should be at full strength very soon.

Boston has shined so far this season to the point where it holds the NBA's best record at 22-7 and has had all of this success without having starting center Robert Williams available for even one game.

Williams had offseason knee surgery to correct a lingering issue he had been dealing with since injuring his knee last season but is expected back in the lineup very shortly. The big man even had a chance to play in Boston's loss against the reigning champion Golden State Warriors on Saturday, but was held out as he continues to refine his conditioning.

Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla joined 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand" on Wednesday afternoon and gave a very encouraging update on Williams while speaking to Scott Zolak to Marc Bertrand.

"He's day-to-day," Mazzulla said. "He's definitely made huge strides, especially in the last week and a half or so and so we're constantly kind of measuring how he responds to the five-on-five setting, taking a day off, then having a workout session, and then another five-on-five. He's kind of getting back into the simulation of what the season is like and then we're constantly seeing how he's responding to it. He's making great strides. We'll continue to measure that but he's day-to-day and doing well."

The Celtics return to the court Friday night when they welcome the Orlando Magic to town for a short two-game set and who knows, maybe Boston will have its starting center back.

Further Reading

Celtics Reportedly Aren't Considering Swinging Trade for Center Despite Chatter

These Insane Celtics Stats Will Blow Boston Fans' Minds After Win vs. Lakers

Celtics Stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Are Having One of Best Seasons For a Duo All-Time

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Lakers: Boston's Character Comes Through in an Epic Battle Between Rivals

The Top 5 Plays from Monday's Celtics-Clippers Game

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Clippers: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Were Up for the Challenge, a Fatigued Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Were Not

[Film Room] What's at the Root of Jayson Tatum's Struggles vs. Warriors on Saturday?

NBA Officially Names Sixth Man of the Year Trophy in Honor of Celtics Icon

Former Celtics Fan-Favorite Reportedly Available via Trade, Should Boston Make Move?