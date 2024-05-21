Celtics’ Rival Interviews Sam Cassell for Head Coaching Job
As reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell is one of three people who the Los Angeles Lakers have already interviewed for their open head coaching position.
Earlier in the month, the longtime assistant coach emerged as a leading candidate along with JJ Redick and James Borrego to replace Darvin Ham.
Cassell appeared on a recent episode of the Point Game podcast, hosted by John Wall, and expressed his desire to eventually serve as a head coach at the NBA level.
The Celtics are seemingly now in jeopardy of losing their second assistant coach in this month alone, as Charles Lee agreed to be the newest head coach of the Charlotte Hornets not long ago.
If the Lakers end up hiring Cassell to be their head coach, it would be poetic if his one-season stint on Boston’s coaching staff ended in a title. Cassell has yet to win a title during his time in the NBA’s coaching ranks, but he won three as a player, including one with the Celtics back in 2008.
Boston arguably has as good a chance as any team still kicking in the 2024 NBA Playoffs to win the championship. The Celtics own a record of 8-2 in the playoffs and are heavily favored in their upcoming matchup against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.
It will be fascinating to see how the Lakers’ head coaching search plays out in the coming days and if Cassell will finally get a chance to lead an NBA team on the sidelines after paying his dues as an assistant coach.
