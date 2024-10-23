'Passion and Gratitude': Celtics Explain What Makes Joe Mazzulla Unique
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is the fifth-youngest head coach ever to lead an NBA team to a title. He was 35 years old when the Celtics were crowned the 2024 NBA champions.
But Mazzulla is a unique NBA coach for more than simply his youthfulness. Ahead of the Celtics’ season opener against the New York Knicks, players up and down the roster sat down with NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg and explained what makes him different.
Celtics guard Jrue Holiday provided perhaps the most memorable soundbite regarding Boston’s leader from the sidelines.
“I think out of a lot of people or anyone I’ve known, he’s embraced adversity — I think — the most,” Holiday said. “Kinda to the point where it’s kinda scary.”
One of the team’s defensive linchpins, Derrick White, also did a commendable job of summarizing what separates Mazzulla from the pack.
“It’ll be a rainy day and he’s like, ‘Oh, great day outside — this is amazing.’ Or like it’ll be — especially towards the end of the year — like it’s gettin’ nice out he’s like, ‘I just can’t stand this.’”
Mazzulla replaced Ime Udoka as Boston’s head coach ahead of the 2022-23 season. After a somewhat rocky start to his tenure with the Celtics — the team lost to the No. 8 seed Miami Heat in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals — he more than redeemed himself in his second season in Boston.
Tuesday night at TD Garden, upon hearing his name called to collect his championship ring for helping lead the franchise back to the NBA summit, Mazzulla expressed himself as only he can.
"The parquet is -- that's where there's blood, sweat, and tears of the greats," said Mazzulla after the Celtics' 132-109 win over the Knicks as he explained what compelled him to kiss the hardwood. "That was a way to express the passion and gratitude that I have for our team, the people that came before, and what it means to be a Celtic. There is no place better than this city."
And with the Rhode Island native leading the way, the Celtics ostensibly have a real shot at winning back-to-back titles for the first time since the 1960s. Boston repeated as NBA champions in 1969 after the team won it all the year prior.
Celtics fans are surely hoping that Mazzulla’s unorthodox mindset and habits will continue to pay dividends.