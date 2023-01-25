Heat Down a Star While Jaylen Brown Headlines Lengthy List of Celtics Out for Tuesday's Tilt vs. Heat

The Celtics and Heat are without stars in their regular-season finale.

The Celtics are ending their two-game trip to Florida the same way it began; shorthanded.

In Boston's 113-98 loss to the Magic on Monday, a defeat that snapped the Celtics' nine-game win streak, the visitors were without Robert Williams, Marcus Smart, and Malcolm Brogdon.

Williams, who hyperextended his surgically repaired left knee in the first quarter of Saturday's 106-104 victory over the Raptors, resulting in him departing the game at halftime, was inactive in Orlando due to left knee injury management.

Fortunately for Boston, the Timelord returns to the lineup for Tuesday's matchup against the Heat. His doing so coincides with Al Horford sitting out the second half of this back-to-back, a staple of how the Celtics aim to keep him as fresh as possible for the playoffs.

Fellow starter Marcus Smart, who's dealing with a right ankle sprain, an injury that occurred with less than ten seconds left in the second quarter of Saturday's win, remains out.

So is Jaylen Brown, who played 37 minutes Monday, matching Jayson Tatum for a game-high 26 points, grabbed five rebounds, and dished out three assists.

However, Brown's dealing with a right adductor injury suffered in Boston's 125-114 victory against the Pelicans, in which he scored a season-high 41 points.

The Celtics' sixth man, Malcolm Brogdon, remains inactive. He did not accompany the team to Florida due to personal reasons.

As for Miami, the hosts of Tuesday's matchup are without star forward Jimmy Butler, who's dealing with lower back tightness.