Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Tuesday's Celtics-Heat Clash

The Boston Celtics are looking to get back in the win column Tuesday night.

Boston will hit the road for the second game of a back-to-back as it takes on the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. The Celtics are looking to start a new winning streak after having their previous one be snapped at the hands of the Orlando Magic on Monday night at nine games.

Miami enters Tuesday's tilt currently holding on to the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference after taking down the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, 100-96. The Heat are 2-2 over their last four games.

Here are three intriguing prop bets from Sports Illustrated Sportsbook to consider ahead of Tuesday's Celtics-Heat matchup:

Jimmy Butler Over 20.5 Points Scored (-118)

The Heat star forward has failed to top 20 points in five of his last six games but seems to play well against the Celtics any time these two teams matchup. Butler is averaging over 21 points per game this season so it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for him to pour in 21 or more points.

If you were to place a $118 wager down on Butler to score 21 or more points Tuesday and he hits the over, the payout would be $100.

Boston Celtics +3.5 (-118)

This is the first time in a while the Celtics are the underdog. Boston is on the second night of a back-to-back and is expected to be shorthanded. The Celtics were without the services of Robert Williams, Marcus Smart, and Malcolm Brogdon on Monday night, and star forward Jayson Tatum also is banged up.

Boston may not be at full strength, but the injury report isn't out as of this writing so there's no way to be sure who is playing. The Celtics have found ways to pull out wins all season no matter who missed time -- and Boston has dealt with a wide range of injuries -- so it wouldn't be too surprising if the squad could come out with a win Tuesday, or at least keep it close. If you were to place a $118 wager down and Boston either wins Tuesday night or doesn't lose by more than three points, the payout would be $100.

Total Points Scored Under 217.5 (-110)

With the Celtics expected to be shorthanded, scoring may be difficult Tuesday night. Both Boston and Miami have staunch defenses so it sounds like Tuesday is poised to be a low-scoring affair.

If you were to place a $110 wager down and the Celtics and Heat combine to score less than 217 points, the payout would be $100.

