Here's Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Celtics-Hawks Road Showdown

The Celtics and Hawks will meet Wednesday night and there's sure to be plenty of points scored

The undermanned Boston Celtics will hit the road Wednesday night as they take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

Boston enters the showdown as the hottest team in the NBA riding a league-high seven-game win streak and sporting the best records in the league at 11-3. Even with all of the success, the Celtics will be severely shorthanded as it will be without the services of Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon to go along with the continued absence of center Robert Williams and wing Danilo Gallinari.

The Hawks are no slouches themselves and enter the clash as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference and sport a record of 9-5 and are coming off of a win of their own. Atlanta last took the court Monday night and took down the Milwaukee Bucks on the road 121-106.

There are sure to be plenty of opportunities to go around and it's poised to be a high-scoring game and Sports Illustrated Sportsbook has you covered with plenty of intriguing prop bets to consider ahead of the tilt.

Here are three prop bets to take a second look at before the Celtics-Hawks tip off:

Trae Young Over 26.5 Points (-133)

The dynamic Hawks point guard enters the date with the Celtics averaging 26.9 points per game and won't have to deal with Smart or Brogdon pestering him all night Wednesday. While Derrick White is a staunch defender himself, Young also will face off with Payton Pritchard and 2022 first-round pick J.D. Davison and should be able to pour in plenty of points.

If you were to place a $133 dollar bet on Young to hit the over and he does so, the payout would be $100.

Jaylen Brown Over 37.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-125)

The young Boston star has filled the stat sheet consistently for the Celtics so far this season. Brown is averaging career-highs across the board with 25.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game and has topped 37.5 points, rebounds, and assists in each of Boston's last three games.

If you were to place a $125 wager down and Brown hits the over, the payout would be $100.

Trae Young Over 8.5 Assists (+105)

Young is poised for a big game Wednesday night against the Celtics. Boston's defense hasn't been as strong as expected so far this season and without Smart and Brogdon, there's sure to be plenty of points scored Wednesday and Young will play a major role in most of them.

Young is averaging 9.3 assists per game and should easily reach this number Wednesday night, even if the Celtics ultimately come away with the big win. If you were to place a $100 wager down and Young dishes nine assists or more, you would win $105.

Further Reading

Celtics Injury Report: Boston Receives Negative News Ahead of Tilt With Hawks

NBA Reportedly Responds To Absurd Technical Foul Given To Jayson Tatum Vs. Thunder

This Eye-Popping Celtics Stat Will Certainly Blow Boston Fans' Minds

Blake Griffin's Advice to Marcus Smart Helped Lead Celtics to Win Monday

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Thunder: Boston Overcomes Offensive Struggles, Rallies for Seventh-Straight Victory

Here's Where Celtics Fell On Latest Edition of NBA Power Rankings

Celtics Offense Doing Something This Season Never Done Before in NBA History

Here's Where Celtics' Jayson Tatum Landed On NBA's Latest MVP Ladder

The Top 5 Plays from Friday's Celtics-Nuggets Game