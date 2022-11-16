Celtics Injury Report: Boston Receives Negative News Ahead of Tilt With Hawks

The Celtics will be shorthanded when they take on the Hawks on Wednesday night at State Farm Arena

The Boston Celtics will be shorthanded as they look to earn their eighth straight win Wednesday night as they take on the Atlanta Hawks.

Boston released its initial injury report for the tilt Tuesady afternoon and listed starting point guard Marcus Smart as probable for the showdown due to right ankle inflammation and fellow guard Malcolm Brogdon as question due to a hamstring injury but the team released an updated report Wednesday and both guards will actually miss the contest.

With Smart and Brogdon both set to miss the Celtics' Wednesday night clash against the Hawks, that leaves the team thin at point guard with only Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and 2022 first-round draft pick J.D. Davison available for the squad.

Young Boston stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown -- who have both gotten off to fantastic starts to the 2022-23 season -- are sure to see more time than usual handling playmaking duties themselves with the squad thin at guard Wednesday night.

Boston will hit the road and take on the Hawks at State Farm Arena on Wednesday night with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

