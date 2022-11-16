Celtics Injury Report: Boston Receives Negative News Ahead of Tilt With Hawks
The Boston Celtics will be shorthanded as they look to earn their eighth straight win Wednesday night as they take on the Atlanta Hawks.
Boston released its initial injury report for the tilt Tuesady afternoon and listed starting point guard Marcus Smart as probable for the showdown due to right ankle inflammation and fellow guard Malcolm Brogdon as question due to a hamstring injury but the team released an updated report Wednesday and both guards will actually miss the contest.
With Smart and Brogdon both set to miss the Celtics' Wednesday night clash against the Hawks, that leaves the team thin at point guard with only Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and 2022 first-round draft pick J.D. Davison available for the squad.
Young Boston stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown -- who have both gotten off to fantastic starts to the 2022-23 season -- are sure to see more time than usual handling playmaking duties themselves with the squad thin at guard Wednesday night.
Boston will hit the road and take on the Hawks at State Farm Arena on Wednesday night with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Further Reading
NBA Reportedly Responds To Absurd Technical Foul Given To Jayson Tatum Vs. Thunder
This Eye-Popping Celtics Stat Will Certainly Blow Boston Fans' Minds
Blake Griffin's Advice to Marcus Smart Helped Lead Celtics to Win Monday
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Thunder: Boston Overcomes Offensive Struggles, Rallies for Seventh-Straight Victory
Here's Where Celtics Fell On Latest Edition of NBA Power Rankings
Celtics Offense Doing Something This Season Never Done Before in NBA History
Here's Where Celtics' Jayson Tatum Landed On NBA's Latest MVP Ladder
The Top 5 Plays from Friday's Celtics-Nuggets Game
Exploring the Celtics' Options with the Disabled Player Exception Granted to Them for Losing Danilo Gallinari