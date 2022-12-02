Here's Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Celtics-Heat Friday Rematch

The Celtics are looking for their second win over the Heat in just three days

The Boston Celtics are back in action Friday night as they take on the Miami Heat for the second straight game.

Boston extended its winning streak to five games Wednesday night by taking down the very same Heat they will battle Friday night, 134-121. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the way for the Celtics in the win combining to score an eye-popping 75 points. Malcolm Brogdon impressed off the Boston bench tallying 21 points and hauling down six rebounds in 26 minutes of action.

The Heat enters the matchup not where they hoped they would be at this point in the season. Miami sports a 10-12 record and currently sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Heat did get some good news though and are expected to get star wing Jimmy Butler back on the court Friday.

Here are three prop bets from Sports Illustrated Sportsbook to consider ahead of Friday night's showdown between the Celtics and Heat:

Jayson Tatum Over 29.5 Points (-111)

Until Tatum shows any signs of slowing down, this should be a no-brainer. The young Boston star is averaging a career-high 31.6 points per game and scored 49 against the Heat just two days ago.

Although the Heat is likely to have Butler back, Tatum should still get plenty of opportunities Friday. If you were to place a $111 wager down and Tatum scored 30 or more points, the payout would be $100.

Jimmy Butler Over 19.5 Points (-118)

It sure sounds like Butler is returning to action and he's likely going to be looking to have a big night. Especially after the Celtics earned the win Wednesday, don't be surprised if Butler has a big game in response.

If you were to place a $118 wager down and Butler scores 20 or more points, the payout would be $100.

Total Points Scored Over 226.5 (-110)

Similar to Tatum, until the Celtics show any signs of slowing down, this is a no-brainer. The Celtics are scoring at a historic rate and no one has seemed to be able to slow them down.

Although Boston's defense has improved, it still is not what it was last year so they are giving up plenty of points as well. If you were to place a $110 wager down and the total score is 227 points or more, the payout would be $100.

