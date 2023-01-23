Intriguing Magic Forward Reportedly Set to Make NBA Return After Three Years vs. Celtics

The Boston Celtics have an intriguing matchup ahead of them Monday night.

Boston will take on the Orlando Magic at Amway Center looking to win its NBA-leading 10th straight win. The Celtics won't be at full strength against the Magic but Orlando on the other hand reportedly will have one player available who hasn't played in an NBA game since the 2019-2020 season

The Magic reportedly will have young forward Jonathan Isaac available for his first regular season action since Aug. 2, 2020. The 2017 sixth overall draft pick suffered a torn ACL in the NBA bubble in 2020 and hasn't been able to play on an NBA court since.

Isaac was in the middle of his best season to date averaging career-highs across the board with 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game in 34 contests played.

The Magic currently have the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference at 17-29, but certainly are intriguing. Orlando's starting lineup features two former No. 1 overall draft picks in the likely 2022-23 Rookie of the Year in Paolo Banchero along with Markelle Fultz. The Magic also have young studs Franz Wagner, Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, and Bol Bol and now will add Isaac to the mix.

There's no way to know for sure how he will adjust back to the NBA game, but things are looking up in Orlando.

