Jayson Tatum Cautions Celtics Against Complacency: 'It's Not Time to Relax'
The Boston Celtics are halfway to their second NBA Finals appearance in three years.
On Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with Tyrese Haliburton inactive due to left hamstring soreness that may sideline him for multiple matchups, they have a chance to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.
But the Pacers are undefeated at home. And as the Celtics experienced against a Cavaliers team missing Donovan Mitchell in Game 3 of their second-round series, when the star goes out, the supporting cast feels empowered, understanding there will be more opportunities to showcase their capabilities.
"Other guys just tend to step up more whenever somebody's out," voiced Jayson Tatum after Saturday's shootaround. "We've just gotta expect those other guys to play with more freedom."
Haliburton's absence and what might come with it is a scenario the Celtics are prepared for.
"We went over the game plan in both scenarios," conveyed Tatum. "If he is gonna play and if he's not, we played in games without him and with him. So, we've got some things that we worked on today, and (we're) just ready for any scenario."
The five-time All-Star, whose 2,538 playoff points rank third all-time among players 26 and under, also believes Boston's entering the most difficult matchup in a playoff series.
"Game 3 is always the toughest, just cause you going into another environment, their first home game, obviously, they're excited to be back home, and we expect a great atmosphere, and they've been really good at home, so we've got to be that much better," said Tatum.
It's also not lost on the Celtics that the Knicks sat in the same position they're in, only for the Pacers to eliminate them in Game 7 at Madison Square Garden.
"It's not time to relax," cautioned Tatum. "They were in this situation last round and ended up winning. So, (the) series is far from over."
Boston has a history of being its own worst enemy, but the efficient nature of its current playoff run isn't just a testament to depleted opponents; it's a reflection of their core's maturation.
For Tatum and Jaylen Brown, that means learning from past experiences, especially the hardships and last year's turbulent playoff run that included a Game 5 loss at home to a Hawks team missing Dejounte Murray and falling behind 3-0 against the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.
And while one member of the Celtics' reshaped core, Kristaps Porzingis, inches closer to a return from a soleus strain in his right calf that could happen in Game 4 against Indiana, Jrue Holiday has brought an even-keeled approach and stellar two-way play this series.
The two-time All-Star delivered his best game as a Celtic in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. He stayed on the floor for 48 of 53 minutes, generating a season-high 28 points, dishing out eight assists, swiping three steals, and five of his seven rebounds resulted in second-chance opportunities.
He also quieted Haliburton, limiting him to eight points on eight shots in the final 24 minutes of regulation. Indiana's franchise guard went 1/3 with six points and a turnover in overtime of Boston's 133-128 win.
He followed that up with 15 points, ten assists, and another outstanding defensive performance in the Celtics' 126-110 victory in Game 2.
While Holiday is questionable for Saturday's tilt due to a non-Covid illness, Haliburton's absence looms larger in the latest opportunity for Tatum and Brown to continue an efficient playoff run that's highlighting their growth and willingness to embrace whatever role is required, ranging from the former operating at center and the latter distributing a playoff-career high seven assists in the series opener against the Pacers.
Their combination of sacrifice and ability to seize this opportunity, including Tatum making it easier than ever to appreciate that scoring doesn't define him on the court, and Brown's averaging 33 points and generating 40 in Game 2, matching his personal best in the postseason, has the Celtics two wins from another crack at the Larry O'Brien Trophy.