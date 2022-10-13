Suns Showing Interest in Celtics' Guard Derrick White

While recently evaluating whether the Celtics should trade for Jae Crowder to bolster their front-court depth and create a more naturally structured second unit, the final verdict was that Boston's better off as is.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the franchise feels the same way: "The Celtics aren’t involved in Crowder’s trade situation at this time either," reports Fischer.

If Crowder gets bought out, a distinct possibility, and he's open to returning to Boston, where his career took flight, that would be a different story. The Celtics aren’t involved in Crowder’s trade situation at this time either

Still, adding him without subtracting anyone from the rotation would create friction for those like Payton Pritchard, who would have their minutes shaved. That's not to say Pritchard would create problems in the locker room, but even though he can share the floor with multiple guards, he'll feel the effects of being the third guard on the Celtics' second unit.

Furthermore, Pritchard's rookie contract is approaching its end. Boston can exercise a club option for slightly north of $4 million for the 2023-24 campaign, but after that, he'll be a restricted free agent. A lack of playing time could lead to him requesting a trade.

Then, there's the impact signing Crowder, if bought out, would have on the Celtics financially. After adding Blake Griffin, Boston's spending $172 million in player salary, plus a $51.3 million tax bill, per Spotrac.

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck has told Brad Stevens he "has the green light to spend more," and "money is not a consideration whatsoever," signing Crowder would come with an expensive luxury tax.

What's even less likely than Crowder returning to Boston is the Celtics trading Derrick White to the Suns. According to Fischer, Phoenix has interest in acquiring the veteran guard. However, the Celtics want to enter the season with their rotation intact and re-evaluate after having time to assess their group as currently constructed.

Plus, White (28) is younger than Crowder (32), far more dynamic with the ball in his hands, and signed through 2024-25, unlike the latter, who's seeking a contract resembling his current three-year deal worth nearly $30 million, per Fischer.

After arriving at the trade deadline last season, White seems more comfortable entering the coming campaign. He's maintained an aggressive approach that's served him well throughout the preseason.

And while Robert Williams works his way back from an arthroscopic knee procedure expected to prevent him from resuming basketball activities for 8-12 weeks, White's started in Boston's first three exhibition tilts. It appears he'll often do so when the games start to count, beginning with the Celtics' opening night matchup against the Sixers next Tuesday, Oct. 18.

