The Latest on Who's Out for Tonight's Celtics Game Against the Raptors

On the second night of a back-to-back, four starters won't suit up for the Celtics in their game against the Raptors on Monday.

Wisely, the Celtics are using tonight's game against the Raptors, the second night of a back-to-back, to help pace Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown through the rest of the regular season.

Speaking with NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg after the Celtics' win against the Timberwolves yesterday, Brown brought up he's playing through knee soreness.

The same applies to Tatum, who said after the game: "It's feeling better. It's something from earlier in the season. It's still something that we've got to maintain and keep an eye on, on a day-to-day basis."

Monday, a scan revealed Robert Williams has a left knee lateral meniscal tear that will sideline him indefinitely. Here's a further examination of a potential timetable for Williams and where Boston goes from here.

As for Horford, he's dealing with a personal matter that also kept him out of Sunday's game against Minnesota. Afterward, Ime Udoka said it was "unlikely" he would play against the Raptors.

Monday night's matchup between the Celtics and Raptors tips off at 7:30 ET. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

