Robert Williams Has Torn Meniscus: Where Do the Celtics Go from Here?

The latest update on Robert Williams raises concern for his ability to contribute to the Celtics' title run this postseason. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Williams suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee, sidelining him indefinitely.

According to Healthline, the recovery for a meniscus tear takes about six to eight weeks if it's treated conservatively, without surgery. Following the conclusion of the play-in tournament, the first round of the playoffs starts in 19 days.

As Wojnarowski reports, Williams will continue getting evaluated today. That will provide more clarity on the severity of the injury and when he might be able to return.

Along with whether Williams needs surgery, the rate of his recovery, and his ability to play through pain, how long the Celtics survive without him ties directly to his potential return.

In that sense, it's comparable to Gordon Hayward returning in the Eastern Conference Finals after injuring his ankle in Boston's first playoff game in the bubble in Orlando in 2020. The Celtics may have to advance past the first two rounds again for Williams to rejoin the fold.

However long he's out, Boston will miss Williams' presence on both ends. Moving him to the role of free safety so he could rotate to protect the rim more often while also having the ability to close out on corner shooters elevated the top-ranked defense. Offensively, he gives the Celtics an above-the-rim threat the opposition has to account for, he's an effective facilitator, and he generates second-chance opportunities, averaging nearly four offensive rebounds per game.

In his absence, Grant Williams will join the starting lineup. Williams' third NBA campaign has been his most productive one. His strength, mobility, and intellect make him a formidable and versatile defender. Offensively, Williams is knocking down 42.1 percent of the 3.4 threes he's hoisting per game, which ranks sixth among those taking at least two shots from beyond the arc per contest and have played in a minimum of 50 games, per NBA.com. He's also an effective facilitator, and he's starting to make more plays off the dribble.

As much as the Celtics will miss the Timelord, Williams is plenty capable of holding his own amongst the starters, including at the end of games. Their depth also takes a hit from this, but it's why they strengthened their front-court depth, acquiring Daniel Theis at the trade deadline. With him, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard's increased impact, Boston still has a respectable eight-player rotation and can turn to Aaron Nesmith for spot minutes.

It's a concerning injury that may spell the end of Robert Williams' season, but don't rule out him or the Celtics just yet. As good as the East is, Boston should still comport itself as one of the league's best defenses. Offensively, the Celtics' growth should continue, and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are good enough to lead them on a lengthy playoff run, just as they have in the past when having to overcome the absence of some of their most impactful teammates.

