What Stood Out from Celtics' Win vs. Timberwolves: Dominant Performance Propels Boston to Top Seed in the East

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 65 points, the Celtics scored 72 in the first half, and they held Karl-Anthony Towns to 19 in the game.

Combined with the Suns beating the Sixers, Boston's 134-112 win moves them into first in the East. The Celtics have the same record as the Heat, who they'll play one more time before the playoffs, but Boston's already won the season series, meaning the top seed belongs to them.

Now, for a deep dive into what stood out from the Celtics' win over the Wolves.

Celtics Produce Highest-Scoring Half this Season

Boston generated 72 points in the first half while holding the Timberwolves to 49.

The Celtics were efficient in their shot selection, knocking down eight of their 21 (38.1 percent) threes and attacking the basket to the tune of 30 points in the paint. Overall, Boston shot 53.1 percent from the field.

They also went 12/13 at the free-throw line, scored 12 points off Timberwolves turnovers, and produced nine on fast breaks. The Celtics also grabbed seven offensive rebounds and converted them into 15 second-chance points.

They also went from committing seven turnovers in the first quarter to one in the second. That made it easier to capitalize on ball movement that's improved vastly from earlier in the season. Boston distributed 15 assists on 26 made field goals in the first half on Sunday -- Marcus Smart had six of them.

As far as individual performances go, Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 17 points at the break. Brown, who generated most of his points at the basket, scored on six of his ten field goals and converted on all four of his free throws. He also corralled seven rebounds.

In the play below, Brown comes off a staggered screen from Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams; Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt hang back as the former switches onto Tatum and the latter's protecting the rim. But with both screeners making solid contact with Anthony Edwards, Brown gets an open look at a three.

As for the other half of the Celtics' potent wing tandem, Jayson Tatum had 15 points at the half. He did so on six of 11 shooting, including going 2/5 from three. Tatum also dished out four assists, grabbed three rebounds, and played stellar defense against Karl-Anthony Towns, earning a game-best plus-minus rating of plus-27 through the first two quarters.

In the following clip, Towns is behind the play as Tatum comes off a screen from Grant Williams. With Taurean Prince, Tatum's primary defender, trailing him, he builds momentum entering the paint. Tatum gathers the ball before he gets there, bringing it high and to the right, placing it away from Edwards and above Beverley as he strides to the rim, then scoops the ball off the glass and in.

Celtics' Team Defense Contains KAT

Boston threw numerous looks at Minnesota's All-Star center. With Al Horford out due to personal reasons that Ime Udoka said will likely lead to him missing Monday's game against the Raptors, Grant Williams got the start Sunday, often matching up with Towns.

The two engaged in a physical battle that led to Williams picking up four fouls -- two in each half -- and taking several elbows to the face. There were also plenty of double teams thrown his way, and Robert Williams, playing the role of free safety, rotating over to protect the rim when Towns drove.

While the Celtics' team defense deserves a ton of credit for limiting Towns to 19 points, 12 of which came in the first frame, of those who guarded him one-on-one, Tatum did the best, making it easier than ever to appreciate his defensive capabilities.

In the play below, Tatum's balanced, in a low stance, and has a wide base. Towns tries to drive baseline, but Tatum maintains contact with him, stays in front, and then cuts him off. Daniel Theis comes over to make matters more difficult for KAT, who throws up a tough fall-away shot that's well-contested by Tatum. It draws iron, Derrick White grabs the rebound, and he leads the Celtics in transition.

Payton Pritchard's Boost Off the Bench

Payton Pritchard has stepped up to give the Celtics a legitimate nine-man rotation, a significant development with the playoffs in mind.

In the following clip, Pritchard attacks diagonally, bringing the ball towards White, then kicking it to him in the corner. White could launch that three, but in keeping with the Celtics' concerted effort to get from good shots to great ones, he pump fakes Naz Reid out of the frame, takes a quick dribble, and gives it back to Pritchard, who has relocated for an open three from the left wing.

Pritchard started the game 3/3 from beyond the arc, and he entered the half with nine points and two assists. The second-year guard finished with 11 points on 4/7 shooting, including knocking down three of his five attempts from beyond the arc (60 percent). Pritchard also dished out five assists, didn't commit a turnover, and per usual, he was competitive defensively.

Tatum and Brown Combine for 65 Points

Tatum registered 34 points, a game-high, almost exclusively operating from beyond the arc and in the restricted area.

The three-time All-Star shot 12/21 (57.1 percent) from the field, including 5/11 (45.5 percent) from three. Attacking the basket translated to 12 points in the paint and taking and making five free throws.

In the clip below, Tatum rejects the screen from Theis, leaving Jaylen Nowell and Towns in his wake. As he steamrolls his way to the rim, the only defender in a position to protect the basket is Prince, who knows the odds aren't in his favor, and he flails at the ball as Tatum elevates for the thunderous throw down.

Tatum also dished out six assists, corralled five rebounds, and his excellent two-way performance earned him a game-high plus-minus rating of plus-34.

As for Brown, his 31 points came on 12 of 20 shooting (60 percent). He showed his ability to score in every way imaginable, producing points on drives, getting to the rim, scoring on cuts, hitting shots from the mid-range, and going 3/5 (60 percent) from beyond the arc.

Brown's 16 points in the paint led all scorers, and his ten rebounds tied Robert Williams for a game-high.

Derrick White Looking for His Shot

The Celtics can count on Derrick White to consistently make good decisions with the ball and work within the flow of the offense. His capabilities as a facilitator and defender allow for him to make a positive impact even if he's not shooting well. However, there have been games where missed threes led to him passing up open shots, something Ime Udoka, the rest of Boston's coaching staff, and White's teammates have gotten on him about, encouraging White to let it fly.

That's why it was great to see him look as comfortable shooting as he was setting up his teammates in Sunday's win.

White scored ten points in the first half, and he finished the game with 15. He knocked down four of his six (66.7 percent) shots, including cashing in on two of four attempts from beyond the arc. White also went 5/5 from the charity stripe, and he doled out six assists.

Aaron Nesmith Plays Well in First Extended Minutes Since Injury

The ankle injury Aaron Nesmith suffered against the Grizzlies a few weeks ago has made it an even steeper climb to earn rotation minutes in the playoffs.

However, Sunday, he made a positive impact in his first opportunity with extended minutes since he got sidelined.

In 15:37, Nesmith scored six points on two of four shooting, had four rebounds, plus the steal shown above.

Robert Williams Update

Williams, who is an integral part of the Celtics' success, had 13 points and ten rebounds in Sunday's win. However, he left the game in the third quarter due to a left knee injury.

After the game, coach Udoka said: "Don't know exactly what happened. He said it wasn't even a specific play that he remembers." Williams was in quite a bit of pain, but they'll have to wait until he gets scanned on Monday to know more. He will not travel with the team to Toronto.

Up Next

The Celtics take on the Raptors Monday night in Toronto. Tip-off is at 7:30 ET. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

