Viral Artist NBA Paint Partners with Official League on NBA-Themed Hats; Here's How You Can Win a Free Version of the One Inspired by Jayson Tatum

With the start of the NBA season rapidly approaching, Official League, a lifestyle brand that makes unique, quality wearable art that connects teams and their supporters in innovative ways, is launching an exclusive, limited edition collection of dad hats, inspired by Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) and RJ Barrett (New York Knicks).

Viral artist NBA Paint, who creates clever illustrations in Microsoft Paint style, designed the hats. The silhouettes on these easily adjusted strap back hats feature a funny food character inspired by the players previously mentioned.

Starting on Sep. 27, only 100 of each hat will be available on the Official League website.

Additionally, the first three people to retweet and like the posting of this story on my Twitter account, @BobbyKrivitsky, will receive a free hat inspired by Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

