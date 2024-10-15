Why Jaden Springer's Spot With the Celtics Might Be in Jeopardy
There wasn't much to read into the Celtics' decision not to play Jaden Springer against the 76ers on October 12. He's on a guaranteed contract, so it wasn't too bizarre that Joe Mazzulla elected not to play him. It was a different story when the Celtics took on the Raptors the next day.
During a game in which the Celtics rested all of their starters plus Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman, Springer didn't get the starter's nod. While that's not the biggest shock ever, it was a little telling that the Celtics inserted Lonnie Walker and Jordan Walsh into the starting five instead of him.
Combined with his lack of minutes against the Sixers, the Celtics' decision certainly made some speculate what Springer's deal was.
Springer eventually got his minutes but they came with some warts. First, Springer ignored Mazzulla's advice on defense which led to a basket for the Raptors, making him look bad in the process.
If that wasn't enough, Mazzulla then benched him early in the second quarter following a bad turnover. He didn't come back in until the fourth.
Not all of it was bad, Springer's defense was still on point, which is what he can do. Also, he took a three-pointer with confidence and swished it. It may not have been Springer's best game, but there's still plenty to like about what he brings.
So, considering all of that, it might be time to entertain that, despite his guaranteed contract, Springer's spot on the Celtics is in jeopardy.
Springer's still a young buck who is quite raw, but his unimpressive preseason outings have also stood out because of how good Lonnie Walker has looked by comparison over the last two games. Springer not playing at the same level Walker has could make the Celtics question whether it's worth keeping around knowing their cap situation.
While Walker has looked good enough for the Celtics to give him a roster spot, they are so well and above the luxury tax that converting his Exhibit 10 contract to a standard one will cost a lot of money by itself. That may not be a problem if they cut ties with Springer.
Because Walker is ready to help the Celtics now instead of later, and trading Springer would save them enough money to convert Walker's deal without worry, a trade could come before the season begins.
For the record, the Celtics won't cut Springer because that's $4 million in dead money. A trade would be more likely, and since Springer is young with some solid potential, it wouldn't take much to trade him. If a team wants a project worth their time for cheap, Springer is still promising enough to take a flyer on. It would just depend on who.
In fact, in what could be one of the most ironic twists in recent memory, the Celtics could trade Springer back to the Sixers with no strings attached. The Sixers will have Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Lowry man most of the point guard minutes, and may even try out Jared McCain for a spell, so, as funny as it would be, Springer reuniting with the City of Brotherly Love seems very unlikely.
No matter how this situation turns out, the last two preseason games have indicated that Walker has won over the Celtics' coaching staff more than Springer has. Springer's contract situation may give him the inside track to sticking around, but if the Celtics view Walker highly enough to give him a role in the rotation, Springer might be on the outside looking in.
For what it's worth, this is not much of an indictment on Springer and more of a demonstration of what it costs to maintain a title team. If it weren't for Walker, no one would blame the Celtics for continuing to develop Springer to see what he's made of. Because Walker could make the reigning champions even tougher to beat, giving up Springer to keep Walker around isn't an easy choice, but a necessary one.