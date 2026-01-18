Boston Celtics injury report: Payton Pritchard remains on the list vs. Detroit

Payton Pritchard remained on the Celtics injury report on Sunday, after missing his first game of the season on Friday night in Atlanta.

The Celtics have listed the starting guard as QUESTIONABLE with left ankle soreness. Here is the full injury report:

Chris Boucher - Low Back Spasms - QUESTIONABLE

Josh Minott - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT

Payton Pritchard - Left Ankle Soreness - QUESTIONABLE

Jayson Tatum - Right Achilles Repair - OUT

The Celtics take on the Detroit Pistons on Monday night in an MLK Day matchup. They drew the prime time slot before the season started, and the NBA was rewarded with a matchup of the top two teams in the East. Detroit being the top seed is a bit of a surprise, but the Celtics rising to second is an even bigger one.

These two teams have played each other tough all season. Detroit leads the season series 2-1, but all three games were decided by seven points or less.

Pritchard has had a couple of nice games against the Pistons, dropping 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in an October loss and then scoring 16 on 50% shooting in their late-November win. He struggled in their last matchup, on December 15, shooting 5-14.

Overall this season, Pritchard is averaging 16.6 points per game despite some early season struggles dragging his efficiency to one of the lowest points of his career. Baylor Scheierman has been getting starts recently as the Celtics have dealt with the absence of Pritchard and Jaylen Brown for a game. Scheierman has filled in well, doing a lot of little things to help the Celtics, but also hitting three 3-pointers filling in for Pritchard against Atlanta.

Detroit and Boston tip off at 8 p.m. on Peacock and NBC.