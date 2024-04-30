Dallas Mavericks Reveal New Luka Doncic Injury Update Before Game 5
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been dealing with what the team initially called knee soreness, but a new injury update from the team has reclassified the injury as a knee sprain. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said Doncic is probable for Game 5 with the knee sprain, which means the star guard is expected to play.
Doncic has not looked like himself in this series, and while much of that has to do with the impressive defensive job the Clippers have done on him, it also seems clear that he is not able to move the same way he usually can. The Mavericks enter Game 5 tied 2-2 with the Clippers, who will be without their best player Kawhi Leonard for this crucial game.
Leonard has played in two games this series, which were the two games LA lost, and he did not look like himself at all. Following Game 3, the Clippers made the decision to rule Leonard out indefinitley until his knee inflammation reduces to an acceptable level. That has yet to take place, which is why the star forward has been ruled out a day in advance for Game 5.
The winner of this game will have the opportunity to finish the series in Game 6, which will be in Dallas.
