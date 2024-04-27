Dallas Mavericks Reveal Luka Doncic Injury News Before Game 4
Luka Doncic briefly left Game 3 with an injury after colliding with Russell Westbrook. He ultimately returned to the game but seemed to struggle throughout it. After the game, he mentioned that his knee was stiff, and has now been officially diagnosed for Game 4.
The Dallas Mavericks have officially listed Luka Doncic as questionable with right knee soreness for Game 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers.
It's worth noting that in practice today, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd mentioned that Luka Doncic was feeling good. He stated that everybody is good, just probably stiff. Whether or not Kidd's statements are a form of gamesmanship, in the same way that the Clippers fronted Kawhi Leonard playing in Game 1 remains to be seen.
With how injured Kawhi Leonard is, the Dallas Mavericks certainly still have a chance of defeating the Clippers in Game 4 regardless of whether or not Luka Doncic plays. Leonard looks like a complete shell of himself right now, doesn't look like he should be playing on a court, and is putting up his lowest playoff averages since his rookie year.
Should Dallas win Game 4, they'll take a commanding 3-1 lead against the LA Clippers. Unless Paul George can actually perform to his typical playoff standards, then that lead will likely happen. Kawhi Leonard was once the glimmering hope for LA, but that's no longer the case with his knee injury.
