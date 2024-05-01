Luka Doncic Gives Concerning Injury Update Before Clippers-Mavericks Game 5
The Dallas Mavericks are in Los Angeles on Wednesday night for Game 5 against the LA Clippers. This series is tied 2-2, and both sides are dealing with different levels of injury issues.
For the Clippers, they are without star forward Kawhi Leonard, who has played in just two games this series due to knee inflammation. For Dallas, they are not missing a star, but Luka Doncic is playing through injury.
Currently dealing with a knee sprain, Doncic gave a concerning update when speaking with reporters at Wednesday’s shoot-around, saying his knee feels “not good” and he likely would not be playing if this was a regular season game.
This suggests that Doncic is far from 100% healthy, but he is expected to suit up and play for Dallas in this pivotal Game 5. The series will move back to Dallas for Game 6, and Game 7 would be back in Los Angeles if needed.
Doncic has really struggled with his shot so far in this series, and while his overall per game averages still look solid, it’s been clear that he is not playing at his usual level. It’s hard to know just how much Doncic’s knee is affecting him, but he also told reporters on Wednesday that he has been dealing with an illness for 5-6 days.
As previously mentioned, Doncic is still expected to play in Game 5 despite his knee sprain and illness.
