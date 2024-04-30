Kawhi Leonard's Official Injury Status for Clippers vs. Mavericks Game 5
Having been listed as questionable for every game so far this postseason, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out a day in advance for Wednesday night's Game 5 vs. the Dallas Mavericks. Speaking with reporters prior to Tuesday morning's practice, Clippers head coach Ty Lue said that Leonard would not participate in practice and would not play in Game 5.
The Clippers have gone 2-0 in their two games without Leonard in this series, and 0-2 in their two games with him. Leonard was very limited in the two games he played, which left the Clippers' offense out of sorts. LA was a much more cohesive unit in the two games without Leonard, as James Harden and Paul George picked up the slack offensively.
This series shifts to Los Angeles for Game 5, as it is now a three game series with two home games for the Clippers. The winner of Wednesday night's game will move one win away from advancing, while the loser will be on the brink of elimination. For the Cllippers, they will have to get it done without their best player, as Leonard has already been ruled out for this game.
It seems reasonable to assume that Leonard will not come back at any point in this series, as the team determined after Game 3 that he needs more time.
