Key Player Suffers Injury During Mavericks vs Clippers Game 6
While the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks have been relatively healthy throughout the series, they haven't been completely impervious to injury. The latest player to get injured is Dallas Mavericks big man Maxi Kleber.
During the second quarter, Kleber tried taking it to the rim on Clippers forward Amir Coffey. Coffey tried to take a charge, but Maxi ultimately contorted his body mid-air in a way where he landed on his shoulder. It was an incredibly nasty fall that resulted in Maxi getting sent to the back, where he was diagnosed with a right shoulder sprain. Kleber is doubtful to return against the Clippers during Game 6. He did not return at all during the first half.
Maxi Kleber has been a massive X-factor throughout this series between the Clippers and Mavericks. He's single-handedly won them Games 2 and 5, while also costing them Game 4. By all accounts though, Kleber has won the Mavericks more games than he's lost them.
During the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Maxi Kleber has averaged 6.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 56% shooting from the field and 60% shooting from three. It's an insane increase from his regular season average, where he was shooting only 35% from deep. If Kleber doesn't return for the rest of the game, the Mavericks will definitely miss his ability to space the floor.
