Kawhi Leonard's New Shoe Revealed
Kawhi Leonard didn't get the chance to play much in the NBA Playoffs due to injury this season, but that's not stopping him from releasing the new KAWHI IV "Grey Day" shoes.
Leonard's new shoes will be released this week on May 25, priced at $165. Here's an exclusive first look at what the shoes look like.
Sneaker News has more details on the shoes in their exclusive piece - here is the excerpt.
"Much like the aforementioned “Grey Day” Fresh Foam BB v2, the KAWHI IV undergoes a drastic material overhaul here. The mudguard and eyestay strip drop synthetics in favor of what appears to be cracked leather, and the base features thick mesh bordering that of essential “Made In USA/UK” colorways. Maroon accents spice up the palette on the tongue, forefoot, quarter, and heel, while a pre-aged midsole echoes the storied history of grey New Balance footwear to complete the look underfoot."
One would have to imagine that Kawhi Leonard was going to debut these shoes on the court during the NBA Playoffs. Despite playing in 68 games this season and qualifying for NBA awards, Kawhi Leonard somehow became injured for a fourth straight playoffs in a row. It's an incredibly unfortunate situation that hopefully, the Clippers fan figure out a way to resolve and finally realize their championship hopes.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years