Major Paul George Contract News Update Revealed
A few months ago, it felt like it would be a foregone conclusion that Paul George would re-sign with the LA Clippers. Now, it's starting to feel more and more likely that George is going to test free agency.
Paul George wants a max contract, and it's becoming clear that the Clippers don't want to give him one from both a performance standpoint and how it would cripple the team to build a championship contender. Now, both sides seem to be at a standstill. This brings way for the Philadelphia 76ers or Orlando Magic to make max contract offers.
The latest update from Paul George's contract comes from Shams Charania of The Athletic.
"This Clippers team fully intends to keep this group together, they want to bring back Paul George as a free agent or give him an extension, but they have not been able to reach an agreement with Paul George,' Charania said. "They've made multiple contract offers below the max. They have not been able to reach a deal, so they're going to keep trying. We'll see if he tests free agency."
Paul George was given the perfect opportunity these playoffs to prove why he's a max contract player without Kawhi Leonard. Instead of meeting those expectations, He had his worst scoring playoffs since 2013, putting up 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 41/37/84. Simply put, George couldn't be anything that a max guy needed to be, and his inability to do so was a major reason why the Clippers were eliminated in six games.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years