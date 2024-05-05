Major Paul George, Julius Randle Trade Idea Proposed
The LA Clippers and Paul George have yet to reach a contract extension agreement, which is one of the biggest NBA offseason stories to follow. Unlike in most years, there are at least a few teams with the opportunity to offer free agent stars like George both big money and an opportunity to win.
While George returning to the Clippers continues to be the likeliest scenario, given where both he and the organization are in their respective timelines, the lack of an agreement does leave the possibility open for a move elsewhere. In a recent article from Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, a hypothetical George to the New York Knicks trade was proposed.
In this deal, the Knicks would receive George (who would have to opt in to the final year of his contract), and the Clippers would receive Bojan Bogdanovic, Julius Randle, Jericho Sims, a No. 24 pick, No. 38 pick, Milwaukee's 2025 first-round pick (top-four protection), and 2026 first-round pick.
Randle is of course the marquee name heading to LA in this deal, as his $30M salary would also be a requirement to make such a deal work. Randle was an All-Star this season for the third time in his career, but played just 46 games. While Randle is five years younger than George, and could theoretically fit in LA's current timeline and whatever they plan to do beyond the Kawhi Leonard era, it seems unlikely that the framework for such a deal would even become possible.
As previously mentioned, George would have to opt into the final year of his contract for this trade to work. Is there a world where George picks up his $48.8M option this year and attempts to play himself into one more longterm deal after this upcoming season? Perhaps. But the likelier scenario is George prioritizing longterm security this summer, whether with the Clippers or one of the other potential suitors.
