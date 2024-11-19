17-Year NBA Veteran Makes Strong Statement on Lakers Coach JJ Redick
Not too long ago, former Clippers star Lou Williams was critical of Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick for how he handled D'Angelo Russell. Now that the Lakers have emerged as a very competitive team in the Western Conference, Williams has a completely different tune.
During an episode of FanDuelTV's Run it Back show, Williams revealed his change of heart on Redick. He still cited the D'Angelo Russell situation as an issue but gave Redick credit for handling it very early.
"You gotta give him some credit. They've been rolling and when you talk about what he's done with the lineups and everything else - give him credit," Williams said. "He's fiery, he's young enough to understand the game, he was a three-point shooter himself, so he understands where the game is going. He's been able to draw up different plays and sets to get good shots. Besides the D-Lo thing, he tried to nip that thing in the bud early. We're going to play hard around here, we're not too cool for school, we're going to get all of that out of the system if you want to be on the floor and if you want to be a contributor.
When the Lakers hired JJ Redick as their coach, almost everyone around the league was skeptical of the higher. However, despite having no coaching experience, Redick has proved himself to be a valuable coach, winning over the opinions of people like Lou Williams in the process.
"The job that he's done thus far has been great," Williams said. "We were critical early on because he didn't have the experience that other coaches have had. Now, that we've seen he's still close to the game, he's still got a feel for it, and he's having success with it, I'm a fan."
The Los Angeles Lakers currently have a record of a record of 9-4, good for the third-seed in the Western Conference. They face off against the LA Clippers on January 19.
