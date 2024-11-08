17-Year NBA Veteran Calls Out Lakers Coach JJ Redick
For the first time this season, Lakers coach JJ Redick has faced some hardship with the team. After starting the season 3-0 against some great teams, the Lakers have now gone 4-4 and Redick has been visibly frustrated.
During the Lakers' game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Redick was seen visibly upset when D'Angelo Russell had his shot blocked by Jay Huff. Redick is known for having a short temper and it was on full display on Wednesday night's game.
It was a moment that former Clippers star and 17-year NBA veteran Lou Williams didn't quite appreciate. During an episode of FanDuel TV's Run it Back show, Williams gave his candid thoughts to Redick's outburst.
"I don't love the optics, right. Because if I'm a player, and I've competed against this coach by the way, it's not like he's some 70-year-old guy that it's only history of the things he's accomplished," Williams said. "Some of these guys have competed with and against JJ Redick. If you're coming out and you're calling me out, you're storming out, and this is the position you're taking so early in the season at 4-4."
The bigger question that Lou Williams has for Redick as a coach is the sheer fact of how is he going to handle true adversity? If the team is only 4-4 right now and this is how he's acting, what's going to happen during an actual losing streak?
"What's going to happen if we actually do go on a skid? What's going to happen if we actually do have a misunderstanding if this is our level of communication this early on? I have no problem with holding them guys accountable, I have the problem of it being so public and the optics of it storming out and just being so matter of fact," Williams said. "It's not a concern of mine, it's going to be a concern of the Los Angeles Lakers, but I didn't love how it looked."
The Los Angeles Lakers have an absolute layup being thrown to them today in the form of a very shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers team. If LA loses that game, then they'll truly be on a losing streak.
