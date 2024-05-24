17-Year NBA Veteran Sends Strong Bronny James Message
It seems to be a foregone conclusion that LeBron James is going to play with his son Bronny James next season. It's been the final bucket list moment that LeBron wants to have in his career, but does Bronny James want to play with his father?
17-year NBA Veteran and former Clippers star Lou Williams spoke about Bronny James during FanDuelTV's Run It Back show and gave a warning to NBA teams drafting him solely to acquire LeBron.
"Stop this," Lou Williams said about Bronny wanting to play with LeBron. "That's something that LeBron James said. "We have not once heard Bronny James say one time, 'I want to play with my Dad', he wants to be his own person. He wants to be his own man. He wants to earn his right to be a reputable NBA player."
As much as LeBron James wants to play with his son Bronny, the entire situation is a very tricky one for any NBA team that drafts Bronny. Teams need to walk a fine line of making sure that Bronny is getting established for his skill, and not just his name. Otherwise, that reputation will follow Bronny James for the rest of his career, the same way it did Austin Rivers. Hopefully, the two can play together in a positive environment as the first father-son duo in the NBA.
