A New Player Has Emerged Over Kawhi Leonard as Leader of LA Clippers
The LA Clippers revamped their roster after a first-round playoff exit last season, adding a handful of veterans in an attempt to build a championship contender. The Clippers made some key additions, headlined by Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, John Collins, and Brook Lopez, although their foundation is still built around their usual stars.
The Clippers will still heavily lean on their star trio of James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac, and with a roster filled with aging veterans, the clock is ticking for this core to compete for a title.
Who is the Clippers' leader?
Even though the Clippers have a few stars with over a decade of experience, the team needs someone to step up as a leader if they want to be successful. Even though two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard is LA's best player, his co-star is seemingly stepping up as the team's top leader.
Yardbarker's Michael Hanich recently wrote about Harden stepping up as a leader rather than Leonard.
"Leonard is a quiet but supportive locker room player, but the Clippers needed more. They believe they’ve found that player in Harden," Hanich wrote. "Harden has pushed his teammates and coaches to be at their best in pursuit of getting to the NBA Finals."
While talking to the media recently, Harden showed a glimpse of that reported leadership by outlining the Clippers' goals and taking some responsibility for the team's lofty goals.
"This is a tough conference that we're in... This year, we know what we have, we've just got to put it together," Harden said. "At the end of the regular season, we want to put ourselves in a position to have a good postseason run. So it’s very, very vital for us to get off to a good start. And it starts with me and Kawhi.”
Harden's impact
Harden, 36, is entering his 17th season in the NBA, and taking some leadership responsibility should be a given. The 11-time All-Star averaged 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game last season, and as the veteran guard still searches for his first ring, he should be doing all he can to take the Clippers over the hump.
Of course, the Clippers need Harden, as well as their other star veterans like Leonard, Zubac, and Beal, to step up if they want to reach their lofty goals. The Clippers have far too much talent to suffer yet another first-round playoff exit, and Harden stepping up as a leader should certainly help them out.