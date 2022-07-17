Skip to main content
Analyst: Kyrie Irving Trade Doesn't Put Lakers Above Clippers

Kirby Lee / USA TODAY

Analyst: Kyrie Irving Trade Doesn't Put Lakers Above Clippers

Even if the Lakers trade for Kyrie, Kendrick Perkins is still taking the Clippers

As the Los Angeles Lakers attempt to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets, one ESPN analyst believes the potential addition still leaves them short of their hallway rival LA Clippers.

During an ESPN segment, Kendrick Perkins said, "We aren't talking about the history, we're talking about the now. You look at the now, a healthy Clippers team is better than the Lakers right now. I don't know if the Lakers improve that drastically, unless they get Kyrie Irving, and I still don't put them ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers. So look at the now. Yes, the Lakers are in danger of being the little bro to the Los Angeles Clippers."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Perkins is making the argument that many have made the last two seasons, acknowledging that while the Lakers have unparalleled historical success, the Clippers are simply the better team right now. This was on display last season, with the Clippers sweeping the season series against the Lakers, despite being without Kawhi Leonard for each matchup, and without Paul George for three of the four.

While Kendrick Perkins has not always been the biggest Clippers advocate, he seems to be coming around on their current team, recently calling them his favorites to win it all. Perk's latest take has the Clippers over the Lakers, even if Rob Pelinka and company are able to facilitate a trade for Kyrie Irving.

Jerry West Believes Kevin Durant Won't be Traded

Kawhi Leonard's Trainer Predicts 'Best Version' of Superstar Next Season

Former Clippers Guard Addresses Lakers Rumors

1230565461.0
News

John Wall Shares Thoughts on Lakers vs. Clippers Rivalry

By Joey Linn22 hours ago
1237042129
News

New Details of John Wall's Contract Revealed

By Joey LinnJul 14, 2022
1200x0
News

Jerry West Believes Kevin Durant Won't be Traded

By Joey LinnJul 14, 2022
Jan 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) keeps the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) during the fourth qiuarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kawhi Leonard's Trainer Predicts 'Best Version' of Superstar Next Season

By Joey LinnJul 13, 2022
NBA+2K20+Welcome+to+the+Next+Hb8kL0K7hecx
News

Which NBA Stars Attended Paul George's Wedding?

By Joey LinnJul 13, 2022
USATSI_16349591_168390270_lowres
News

Paul George and Lou Williams Give Patrick Beverley Happy Birthday Messages

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 13, 2022
hi-res-65f0cbd3b5e9eae13025ee4279474a9a_crop_north
News

Former Clippers Guard Addresses Lakers Rumors

By Joey LinnJul 12, 2022
515629094-e1474378629391
News

John Wall Shuts Down Suspected Beef With Reggie Jackson

By Joey LinnJul 11, 2022