Analyst: Kyrie Irving Trade Doesn't Put Lakers Above Clippers

As the Los Angeles Lakers attempt to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets, one ESPN analyst believes the potential addition still leaves them short of their hallway rival LA Clippers.

During an ESPN segment, Kendrick Perkins said, "We aren't talking about the history, we're talking about the now. You look at the now, a healthy Clippers team is better than the Lakers right now. I don't know if the Lakers improve that drastically, unless they get Kyrie Irving, and I still don't put them ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers. So look at the now. Yes, the Lakers are in danger of being the little bro to the Los Angeles Clippers."

Perkins is making the argument that many have made the last two seasons, acknowledging that while the Lakers have unparalleled historical success, the Clippers are simply the better team right now. This was on display last season, with the Clippers sweeping the season series against the Lakers, despite being without Kawhi Leonard for each matchup, and without Paul George for three of the four.

While Kendrick Perkins has not always been the biggest Clippers advocate, he seems to be coming around on their current team, recently calling them his favorites to win it all. Perk's latest take has the Clippers over the Lakers, even if Rob Pelinka and company are able to facilitate a trade for Kyrie Irving.

