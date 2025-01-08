Anthony Edwards' Heartfelt Moment After Clippers-Timberwolves Goes Viral
Anthony Edwards is known for being one of the most brash trash-talkers in the NBA. More often than not, he's seen being an absolute killer on the court, with no remorse for his opponent.
After this week's game against the LA Clippers, Edwards showed a different side of himself to the world. Edwards had a historic night against LA, lifting his team up with some insane fourth-quarter heroics, but after that, he showed why he's a real hero to some.
Prior to facing the Clippers, Edwards shared an intimate moment with a young fan named Luca who was battling cancer. In the conversation he had with Luca, Edwards proclaimed that he'd wear an orange wristband for the rest of his career in dedication to Luca.
"You know what Luca, I'l wear this for the rest of my career on my left armband, just for you," Edwards said.
Against the Clippers, Edwards put up 37 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds on 48/46/75 shooting from the field. He was an absolute monster against LA, incapable of being stopped in the fourth quarter.
For one reason or another, Edwards seems to really light up when facing the Clippers. In 17 career games against them, he's averaged 22.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.
The Clippers are now 20-16 after losing to the Timberwolves this week. Their next opponent is the Denver Nuggets tomorrow.
