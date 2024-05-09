BREAKING: NBA Champion Sentenced to Prison
NBA champion Glen "Big Baby" Davis has been setenced to 40 months in prison by a federal judge on Thursdsay for his involvement and conviction in a scheme to fraud the NBA's health care benefits plan.
It was revealed that on top of 40 months in prison, Davis has three years of supervised release. In addition to Davis, former NBA player Keyon Dooling was involved in the fraud charges of the NBA's health care benefits plan.
Davis was most famous for helping the Boston Celtics win a championship in 2008 with Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo. From 2007-2011 he played for the Boston Celtics, from 2011-2014 he played with the Orlando Magic, and from 2013-2015 he played with the LA Clippers. He was also infamously a part of the 2015 Clippers squad that blew a 3-1 lead against the Houston Rockets. Which Davis later went on to blast his former coach Doc Rivers for allowing to happen.
Throughout Glen Davis' career, he averaged 8.0 points and 4.4 rebounds on 45% shooting from the field. His NBA career lasted a total of 8 seasons.
This incident is not the first time that Glen Davis found himself dealing with legal issues. In 2018, Davis was arrested for drug possession and drug distribution after police found 126 grams of marijuana and a briefcase holding $92,000 of cash. Unfortunately, this situation is much worse.
