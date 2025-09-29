Clippers Remain Confident After Latest Kawhi Leonard Investigation News
While a handful of NBA teams have already had their media days, a majority of the NBA host theirs on Monday, as fans around the league will get up-to-date on what's going on with their favorite teams. While most teams are revealing injury news, discussing their offseason moves, and setting goals for the year, the Los Angeles Clippers are a team where one topic is top of mind for everyone.
Even though the Clippers had a stellar offseason, adding veterans in John Collins, Brook Lopez, Chris Paul, and Bradley Beal just for the price of Norman Powell's exit, all the attention surrounds the ongoing investigation into the team around former sponsor Aspiration and the alleged no-show deal star forward Kawhi Leonard received that was just under $50 million.
Clippers Executive Speaks Out
During the Clippers' media day on Monday, President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank broke his silence on the ongoing investigation into the franchise, expressing his confidence in where the team stands.
"I'm not naive. I know there are a lot of questions about our organization," Frank shared. "I wish I could answer them all, but out of respect to the NBA's investigation, I can't... I will say this, I am glad there is an investigation."
According to reports, the investigation could drag out past All-Star weekend, which the Clippers are set to host at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.
"The accusations made against us are serious, and they don't line up with my experience, my reality...We are eager for the whole truth, the whole picture to be revealed. We are very confident in what it will show," Frank said.
Just like how Ballmer welcomed an investigation when he made an appearance on ESPN for an interview right after the allegations broke, Frank remains confident that the Clippers will exit this situation in the clear.
What's The Latest On The Investigation?
Pablo Torre, the investigative journalist who uncovered this situation in Los Angeles, recently dropped another episode of his podcast on Monday, revealing more information about the situation.
In the episode, Torre revealed that a current NBA head coach reached out to him, sharing his thoughts on the situation and maybe an inside look into the league. "This should be embarrassing for the league. I know teams do little side deals, but what happened here is so obvious."
It was also revealed that Leonard's agent, Mitch Frankel, made numerous attempts to contact an Aspiration executive regarding an overdue payment for his client. That was eventually resolved, but it coincided with a $1.99 million wire from Clippers co-owner Dennis Wong.
There's no telling how much more news will come out from Torre and other sources in the coming weeks, but the Clippers have to block out the noise and focus on the upcoming season.